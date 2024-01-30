456 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,482,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 291.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,240,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,798,127.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $3,503,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,531 shares of company stock valued at $10,792,705. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $596.94 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $490.87 and a one year high of $610.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $582.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

