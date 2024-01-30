Zions Bancorporation N.A. Grows Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Woodward by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Woodward by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WWD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD opened at $142.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.63. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $143.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

