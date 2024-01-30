Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9,910.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 79.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $120,000.

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.62. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $57.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

