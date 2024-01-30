CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Holdings Boosted by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $14,368,767.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at $272,370,917.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.61.

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.6 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $300.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,010.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.03. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.74 and a fifty-two week high of $307.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.