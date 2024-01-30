TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,824 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 692.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 597,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after acquiring an additional 521,786 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,713,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 283,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 8,968 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 113,838 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,539,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TPHD opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.94. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76.

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

