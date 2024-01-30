Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,804,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $397.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.85. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.57 and a twelve month high of $457.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.14.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,145,067.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

