Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,679,000 after buying an additional 674,497 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 43,280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,441.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 40,903 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $135.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

