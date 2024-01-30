TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 77,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 35,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 113,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $3,353,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

