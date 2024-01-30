Jump Financial LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 830.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,317 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Mohawk Industries worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $130.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $2,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,406 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

