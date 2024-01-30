Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE APD opened at $261.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.63 and a 12 month high of $320.90. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APD

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.