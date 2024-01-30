Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Up 25.9% in January

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,800 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mercedes-Benz Group stock opened at C$16.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.29. Mercedes-Benz Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MBGYY shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Mercedes-Benz Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

