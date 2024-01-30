CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Up 26.4% in January

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the December 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of CN Energy Group.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CN Energy Group. by 946.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in CN Energy Group. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $850,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

CN Energy Group. Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CNEY opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. CN Energy Group. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $20.34.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity.

