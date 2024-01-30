Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Franklin Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE opened at $96.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average of $92.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after buying an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 771,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

