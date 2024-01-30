iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,558,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance
EMXC opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $55.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.637 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
