iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,558,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

EMXC opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $55.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.06.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.637 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

