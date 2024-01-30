MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Update

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the December 31st total of 18,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 53,963 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 535,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MIXT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on MiX Telematics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.48 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $206.15 million, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.19.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.