Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 586,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

CHRRF opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

