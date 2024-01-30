Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,700 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 586,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.5 days.
Chorus Aviation Stock Performance
CHRRF opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.
Chorus Aviation Company Profile
