Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Short Interest Update

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,650,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NMRK stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

