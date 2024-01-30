CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Up 22.7% in January

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
CK Hutchison Stock Up 1.6 %
CKHUY opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $6.89.
CK Hutchison Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CK Hutchison
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop, time to buy the dip?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- AppLovin stock breaks out: App’tizing momentum ahead
Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.