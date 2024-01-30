CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Up 22.7% in January

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,800 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Up 1.6 %

CKHUY opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25. CK Hutchison has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $6.89.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 293 berths in 51 ports spanning 25 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, river trade, and ship repair facilities.

