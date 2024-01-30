Brokerages Set Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Target Price at $12.63

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.63.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALIT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, January 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alight
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Alight Stock Performance
ALIT opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.47 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alight will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Alight
Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alight
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.