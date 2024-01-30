Brokerages Set Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Target Price at $12.63

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALIT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Fidelity National Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alight by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,526 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alight by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 27,767,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,688,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,661 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALIT opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.47 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alight will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

