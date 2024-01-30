Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $123.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of ATO opened at $114.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.13. Atmos Energy has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 133.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 169.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 54,927 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

