Brokerages Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target at $103.43

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.43.

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.14. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 171.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Fox Factory by 45.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

