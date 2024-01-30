Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $309.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDGL. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $226.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.96. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 34,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.42 per share, with a total value of $5,347,686.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at $239,597,429.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $796,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,049.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 34,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,347,686.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,597,429.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 226,067 shares of company stock valued at $43,382,043 and have sold 8,300 shares valued at $1,754,226. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

