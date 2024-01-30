Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.04.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TOU

Insider Activity at Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 800 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$59.56 per share, with a total value of C$47,648.00. In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 800 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$59.56 per share, with a total value of C$47,648.00. Also, Director Janet Weiss acquired 650 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,376.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,350 shares of company stock valued at $802,747. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE:TOU opened at C$58.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$52.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.21.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C($0.67). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.7902844 earnings per share for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.