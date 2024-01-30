Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $43.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

INTA stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. Intapp has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,260,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 670,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,260,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $97,525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,146,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,896,863.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,793,355 shares of company stock valued at $109,239,600 over the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Intapp by 152.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

