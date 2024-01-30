Brokerages Set Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Target Price at $82.40

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on LNW shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33 and a beta of 1.85. Light & Wonder has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $89.02.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.39. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.92 million. On average, research analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Vanja Kalabic sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNW. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Light & Wonder in the third quarter valued at $836,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

Featured Stories

