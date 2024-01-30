Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 342,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,949.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 55,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $683,841.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 782,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 342,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,949.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 274,273 shares of company stock worth $3,563,845. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,131,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,924,000 after buying an additional 107,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,819,000 after purchasing an additional 655,841 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,733,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

