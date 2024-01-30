FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $2.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTCI. Northland Securities lifted their target price on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

In other FTC Solar news, CFO Cathy Behnen bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,989 shares in the company, valued at $183,034.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Cathy Behnen purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,034.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ahmad R. Chatila bought 213,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,124.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 554,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,684.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 361,540 shares of company stock worth $182,888 over the last 90 days. 29.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in FTC Solar by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 189,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,611,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 189,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,143 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 69.57% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

