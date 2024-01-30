Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $988.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.40). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 467.62% and a negative net margin of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raj Denhoy acquired 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $49,972.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Establishment Labs news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.04 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,064,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,794,571.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raj Denhoy purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at $180,167.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,250 shares of company stock worth $214,053. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 2,021.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 399,303 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,708,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,537,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 496,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after acquiring an additional 155,532 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

