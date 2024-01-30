Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 65,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Tau Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 1,301.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 313,657 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 325.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the second quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the second quarter valued at about $322,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DRTS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

Shares of DRTS stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.36. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $4.80.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

