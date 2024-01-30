Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Grows By 28.9%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,272,500 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 987,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 129.8 days.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:INGXF opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $206.54 million for the quarter.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.1309 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -407.69%.

(Get Free Report)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.