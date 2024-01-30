Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Pasithea Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Free Report) by 345.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Pasithea Therapeutics alerts:

Pasithea Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of KTTA opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Pasithea Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89.

Pasithea Therapeutics Company Profile

Pasithea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KTTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for Central Nervous System disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Clinics. The company provides business support services to anti-depression clinics, entities, and registered healthcare providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasithea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.