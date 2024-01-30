Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Short Interest Update

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,800 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the December 31st total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Georg Fischer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCHRF opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.00. Georg Fischer has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $77.31.

Georg Fischer Company Profile

Georg Fischer AG provides piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GF Piping Systems, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solution segments. It also offers plastic and metal piping systems for the transportation of water, abrasive and aggressive liquids, and gases, as well as serves industry, utilities, and building services sectors; and fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications.

