Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $45.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

INSM stock opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.28. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $150,336.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,244.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 28,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $849,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $150,336.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,244.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,001 shares of company stock worth $4,154,791. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Insmed by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Insmed by 12.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Insmed by 2.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insmed by 0.5% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 144,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

