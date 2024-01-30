WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.43.
A number of research firms recently commented on WKME. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WalkMe from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of WalkMe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th.
NASDAQ WKME opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43.
WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 93.27%. The business had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.77 million. As a group, analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's digital transformation intelligence provides software stack, actionable insights, and data services. It also provides workflows and applications in the form of UI elements.
