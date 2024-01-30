Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$74.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Desjardins set a C$73.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sun Life Financial

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. Also, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total value of C$8,732,956.17. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE SLF opened at C$69.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 56.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$60.01 and a twelve month high of C$70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$68.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$67.29.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.01. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.8003972 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.