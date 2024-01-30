Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $30.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.28.
SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $38.55.
Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.
Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Spirit AeroSystems
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.