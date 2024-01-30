Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $30.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.28.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

