Brokerages Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) PT at $260.38

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $240.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins will post 19.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Cummins by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

