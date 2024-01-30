Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $553.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 274,067 shares of company stock valued at $134,466,028 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $575.79 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $484.90 and a 200 day moving average of $440.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

