Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Short Interest Update

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 565,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wix.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $128.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -758.31 and a beta of 1.36. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $133.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.67.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wix.com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wix.com

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 5.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.