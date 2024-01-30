Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 691,300 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 527,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Youdao Trading Up 0.9 %

Youdao stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of -0.17. Youdao has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NetEase Inc. grew its position in shares of Youdao by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. NetEase Inc. now owns 2,898,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 331,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Youdao by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Youdao by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 384,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 136,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Youdao by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 103,252 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Youdao by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 139,715 shares during the period. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

