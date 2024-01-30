Short Interest in IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Rises By 30.7%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 712.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after buying an additional 3,351,758 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $371,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 628.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 130,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 112,673 shares in the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 18.2% in the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of IM Cannabis in the second quarter valued at $86,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IM Cannabis stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58. IM Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

IM Cannabis ( NASDAQ:IMCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IM Cannabis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel and Germany. It offers cannabis flowers and strain-specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, minis, and full spectrum extracts offerings under the WAGNERS and BLKMKT brands.

