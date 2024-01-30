Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WY

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.18. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.