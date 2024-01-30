CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $62.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.62.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

NYSE:CMS opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $64.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

