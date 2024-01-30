UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

NYSE:UDR opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.10. UDR has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.63%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

