Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.75.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $141.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day moving average is $122.45.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

