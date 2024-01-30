Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Increases By 14.8%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,700 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 600,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,864,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.56.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 181,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 79,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $390,000. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.