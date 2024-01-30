Short Interest in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Increases By 14.8%

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 689,700 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 31st total of 600,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,864,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.56.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- These are the 4 hottest stocks insiders bought in January
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- TKO Group’s NFLX deal is the knockout punch investors needed
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Intel Q4 results: A bad sign for tech earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.