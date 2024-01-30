Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MBLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Mobileye Global stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. Mobileye Global has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -693.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.81 and a beta of -0.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

