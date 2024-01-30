Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) PT Lowered to $38.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Mobileye Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $27.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -693.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 79.81 and a beta of -0.31. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $27.08 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 85.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,809,000 after buying an additional 7,421,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,732,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 37.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,386,000 after buying an additional 2,319,071 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

