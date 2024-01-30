Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.21.

AA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alcoa by 8.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

Alcoa stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.10. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

