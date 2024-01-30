Brokerages Set Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Price Target at $62.20

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Palomar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Get Palomar alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLMR

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $100,080.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $100,080.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michelle Antoinette Johnson sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $51,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $113,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,319 shares of company stock worth $1,197,653 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Palomar by 9.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 29.9% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Palomar by 8,428.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $61.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.87. Palomar has a 52 week low of $46.09 and a 52 week high of $64.41. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.15.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.11 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 20.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that Palomar will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palomar

(Get Free Report

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.